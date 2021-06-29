Mizo Peace Accord most successful pact in India: Zoramthanga on 35th anniv eve

The historic Mizo Peace Accord signed on June 30, 1986 is the most successful agreement in India, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on the eve of the 35th anniversary of the event on Tuesday.

Locally known as 'Remna Ni', the event is celebrated across the state on June 30 but no official function will be organised this year due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

''It is the most successful accord because no person has taken up arms after its signing between the Centre and the Mizo National Front (MNF),'' Zoramthanga, who is the party's current chief, said.

''We 100 per cent abide by the accord. No arms or ammunition was left behind. We handed over everything to the Indian government, which is also praiseworthy for fulfilling the terms and conditions of the pact,'' the former rebel- turned-politician said.

He claimed the accord is considered a model by neighbouring states and countries.

''It is legally binding and invaluable. All the requirements we wanted to incorporate into the Constitution were added through Article 371 (G). The Centre even awarded us a peace bonus of Rs 182 crore,'' the three-time chief minister said.

He said that people from various political parties, churches, NGOs and student bodies had given their suggestions before the signing of the accord.

''I implore my fellow Mizos to take pride in this gift of God that we have received, and preserve it for generations to come. Peace pays, and I believe that, through brotherhood and understanding, our neighbours can eventually come by the peace we enjoy today,'' he said.

The accord ended two decades of insurgency, after which Mizoram became the 23rd Indian state on February 20, 1987.

Mizoram was part of Assam till 1972, when it was carved out as a Union territory.

The MNF was founded by former Mizoram chief minister Laldenga to protest Centre's inaction over famine in Mizo areas of Assam in the late 1950s.

After a major peaceful uprising, the outfit took up arms and was involved in militancy from 1966 to 1986.

It came overground in 1986 and became a political party that won the state assembly elections in 1986, 1998, 2003 and 2018.

Due to anti-incumbency, the party suffered a major defeat in the 2008 elections, winning only three of the 40 assembly seats.

It returned to power in 2018, winning 26 seats and later another constituency in a by-election. It is part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

