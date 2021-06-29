BJP has damaged people's hopes: Akhilesh
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said in the last four-and-a-half years of the BJPs rule, anarchy has gripped the state.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP on Tuesday of damaging the hopes of people and said the saffron party is doing politics using ''deceit, force, terror and allurement''.
In a statement issued here, he said, ''The truth is that the BJP is not interested in development, but in destruction. It does not have any faith in the Constitution and moral values. It has damaged the hopes of people and played with their sentiments. The BJP is doing politics using deceit, force, terror and allurement.'' The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said in the last four-and-a-half years of the BJP's rule, anarchy has gripped the state.
