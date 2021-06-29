Left Menu

J-K conversion row: DSGMC brings Sikh woman, husband to Delhi citing safety concerns

One of the Sikh women who were allegedly forced to convert to Islam in Jammu and Kashmir was brought to Delhi along with her husband by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Tuesday citing safety concerns.DSGMC officials said the Sikh body had also provided jobs to the couple.Thanking the Sangat for extending such an enthusiastic welcome to Sikh daughter, Manmeet Kaur from Srinagar, who was forcefully converted but she has regained her freedom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:52 IST
J-K conversion row: DSGMC brings Sikh woman, husband to Delhi citing safety concerns
One of the Sikh women who were allegedly forced to convert to Islam in Jammu and Kashmir was brought to Delhi along with her husband by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Tuesday citing safety concerns.

DSGMC officials said the Sikh body had also provided jobs to the couple.

''Thanking the Sangat for extending such an enthusiastic welcome to Sikh daughter, Manmeet Kaur from Srinagar, who was forcefully converted but she has regained her freedom. She has come to Delhi with us today to take blessings and thank the Sangat for supporting her family,'' DSGMC president and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted.

DSGMC officials claimed that Kaur, a resident of Srinagar, was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam.

''We brought Kaur and her husband to Delhi as they were not safe in Kashmir. The DSGMC has given jobs to them,'' an official said.

On Monday, members of the Sikh community held a protest outside the Jammu and Kashmir Bhawan here against the alleged forced conversion of the four women from the community to Islam in the union territory.

