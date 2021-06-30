IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma resigns, may join TIPRA

Brishaketu Debbarma, an MLA of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) who represents Simna constituency, on Tuesday, submitted his resignation to the speaker Rebatimohan Das.

Das confirmed receipt of the resignation letter from the IPFT MLA.

''Due to some personal reason, I am tendering my resignation as an MLA,'' Debbarma said in the letter.

Sources in the IPFT said, he is likely to join the Tipraha indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), which had swept the recent Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council polls, winning 18 of the 28 seats.

The BJP-IPFT alliance had defeated the Left Front government in the 2018 assembly elections by winning 44 out of the total 60 seats. The BJP had bagged 36 seats while the IPFT won 8 out of 9 seats it contested.

The IPFT has convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter in presence of party president, Narendra Chandra Debbarma, who is also the Revenue Minister of the state.

A highly placed source in TIPRA said the MLA was in touch with the party and if he wanted to join the new party, he would be welcomed.

