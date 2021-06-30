Left Menu

IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma resigns, may join TIPRA

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-06-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 00:47 IST
IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma resigns, may join TIPRA
  • Country:
  • India

Brishaketu Debbarma, an MLA of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) who represents Simna constituency, on Tuesday, submitted his resignation to the speaker Rebatimohan Das.

Das confirmed receipt of the resignation letter from the IPFT MLA.

''Due to some personal reason, I am tendering my resignation as an MLA,'' Debbarma said in the letter.

Sources in the IPFT said, he is likely to join the Tipraha indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), which had swept the recent Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council polls, winning 18 of the 28 seats.

The BJP-IPFT alliance had defeated the Left Front government in the 2018 assembly elections by winning 44 out of the total 60 seats. The BJP had bagged 36 seats while the IPFT won 8 out of 9 seats it contested.

The IPFT has convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter in presence of party president, Narendra Chandra Debbarma, who is also the Revenue Minister of the state.

A highly placed source in TIPRA said the MLA was in touch with the party and if he wanted to join the new party, he would be welcomed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021