N.Y. City Democratic mayoral race tightens after latest tally; winner uncertain
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 01:49 IST
New vote totals released on Tuesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral contest narrowed the lead for Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, over his two closest rivals, leaving the outcome even more uncertain with thousands of absentee ballots still uncounted. Kathryn Garcia, the former sanitation chief, was in second place, while Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC analyst and civil rights lawyer, was in third.
