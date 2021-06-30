N.Y. City Democratic mayoral race tightens after latest tally; winner uncertain

New vote totals released on Tuesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral contest narrowed the lead for Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, over his two closest rivals, leaving the outcome even more uncertain with thousands of absentee ballots still uncounted. Kathryn Garcia, the former sanitation chief, was in second place, while Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC analyst and civil rights lawyer, was in third.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)