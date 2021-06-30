U.S. says Ethiopia's Tigray ceasefire declaration positive if followed by action

The Ethiopian government's announcement of a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region could be a positive step if it results in moves to end the conflict, stop atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We urge all parties to adhere strictly to international humanitarian law and commit to unhindered humanitarian access and independent mechanisms for accountability for human rights violations and abuses," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

