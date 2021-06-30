Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in study of U.S. military

Members of the U.S. military who were vaccinated against COVID-19 showed higher-than-expected rates of heart inflammation, although the condition was still extremely rare, according to a study released on Tuesday. The study found that 23 previously healthy males with an average age of 25 complained of chest pain within four days of receiving a COVID-19 shot. The incident rate was higher than some previous estimates would have anticipated, it said.

New Jersey loses at U.S. Supreme Court in bid to stop pipeline

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a consortium of energy companies including Enbridge Inc seeking to seize land owned by New Jersey to build a federally approved natural gas pipeline despite the state's objections, though hurdles remain for the $1 billion project. The 5-4 ruling, authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, handed a victory to PennEast Pipeline Company LLC, a joint venture seeking to build the 116-mile (187-km) pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey. The justices overturned a lower court ruling in favor of New Jersey's government.

Pacific Northwest cools off, residents emerge from air-conditioning

Residents of Pacific Northwest states punished by three days of record-breaking heat got welcome relief on Tuesday as temperatures dropped dramatically across the region and cooler breezes blew in from the Pacific Ocean. The more moderate weather meant a return to normal for residents of Seattle and Portland who had been hunkered down for several days in air conditioned homes or makeshift cooling centers.

N.Y. jury urged to hold drugmakers liable for U.S. opioid crisis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Endo International and Abbvie Inc's Allergan misleadingly marketed opioid drugs as having a low addiction risk, a lawyer for a New York county told jurors on Tuesday, urging them to hold the companies liable. Jayne Conroy, representing Suffolk County, also said that the drugmakers and the nation's largest drug distributors - AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp - failed to report suspicious opioid orders as required.

U.S. Supreme Court maintains CDC's pandemic-related residential eviction ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ban on residential evictions imposed last year to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic, dealing a setback to landlords who had challenged the policy. The justices declined a request made by a group of landlords to allow a federal judge's decision to block the eviction moratorium to go into effect nationwide while litigation in the dispute continues. The moratorium is due to expire on July 31.

Young activists say 'coward' Biden must fight harder on climate change

Young climate activists carrying signs reading "Biden, you coward - fight for us" and "No climate, no deal" gathered outside the White House on Monday to protest what they called U.S. President Joe Biden's broken promises and pandering to Republicans. "Biden ran with bold promises for action and climate and we turned out for him," said John Paul Mejia, an 18-year-old student from Miami among hundreds at the Sunrise Movement protest, which featured Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive members of Congress. "We did everything in our power to get him elected and we need to have some say in our future and the safety of our communities," Mejia said.

New York City mayoral race grows more uncertain after new vote count

New vote totals released on Tuesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral contest sharply narrowed the lead for Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, leaving the outcome even more uncertain with thousands of absentee ballots still to be counted over the coming weeks. Kathryn Garcia, a former sanitation chief for the city, was in second place, while Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC analyst and civil rights lawyer, was in third.

In Wisconsin, Biden says infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs

U.S. President Joe Biden promoted his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package as a "generational investment" on Tuesday as he sought to pump up support for a plan that is in need of wide support in Congress to become reality. Biden visited a public transit facility in La Crosse, a city in western Wisconsin, highlighting the plan's investment of some $48.5 billion in public transit to reduce commute times and help reduce emissions, while boosting economic growth and wages.

Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 12 with 149 missing

Another body was recovered on Tuesday from the ruins of a Florida condominium tower, the mayor said, raising the death toll in the collapse to at least 12 with 149 people still listed as missing. The latest casualty of the disaster, which could ultimately rank as the worst accidental building collapse in U.S. history, was not immediately identified by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava during an afternoon news conference.

Israeli commander describes harrowing Florida condo rescue operation

Colonel Golan Vach, head of a unit of the Israel Defense Forces that specializes in search and rescue operations, had never seen a disaster zone like the crumbled condo building in Surfside, Florida, in his more than 20 years of military experience. Vach's team, the National Rescue Unit, arrived in Miami early on Sunday, three days after Champlain Tower South partially collapsed without warning while people slept early on Thursday.

