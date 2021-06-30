Left Menu

Canada's budget bill passes Senate, extending pandemic aid programs

Trudeau's Liberals, who have a minority, last week pushed the bill through the House of Commons with the help of the opposition New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois. The bill - Canada's first budget in more than two years - contained extensions to key aid programs, such as the wage subsidy to help employers pay workers and supports to help businesses pay their rent.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 30-06-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 07:45 IST
Canada's budget bill passes Senate, extending pandemic aid programs
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada's Senate on Tuesday adopted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government's budget bill, the final step in extending COVID-19 supports through the summer and ahead of a likely election in the fall. Bill C-30 passed the Senate 63-to-19 late in the evening. Trudeau's Liberals, who have a minority, last week pushed the bill through the House of Commons with the help of the opposition New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois.

The bill - Canada's first budget in more than two years - contained extensions to key aid programs, such as the wage subsidy to help employers pay workers and supports to help businesses pay their rent. Two other bills - criminalizing LGBT conversion therapy and regulating programming on streaming services like Netflix - were referred back to committee, likely leaving them to be dealt with after the summer break.

The Senate, or upper chamber, added two sitting days this week to deal with a raft of bills approved by House lawmakers last week ahead of their summer break. Critics have said the Liberals are trying to rush legislation ahead of a likely election in the fall.

Trudeau has publicly played down election talk, but sources told Reuters he was aiming for a September snap election to capitalize on Canada's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope would be to secure a majority. Trudeau's Liberals led the main opposition Conservatives 34% to 30% in a national poll released last week by Leger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global
4
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021