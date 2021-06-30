UP: BJP MLA calls Asaduddin Owaisi ‘political terrorist’
Referring to the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP MLA said Presidents rule may be imposed in the state.Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Bairia on Tuesday, Singh said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM leader will have faith in Indias secularism till Hindus are in majority.Owaisi is a political terrorist.
- Country:
- India
BJP's Bairia MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has called AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi a "political terrorist" and accused him of trying to instigate and break the society. Referring to the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP MLA said President's rule may be imposed in the state.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Bairia on Tuesday, Singh said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader will have faith in India's secularism till Hindus are in majority.
Owaisi is a political terrorist. It is his intention to instigate and break the society, Singh said. The BJP MLA further said West Bengal was "going the Jammu and Kashmir way" and the central government was monitoring the situation there.
It is possible that President's rule may be imposed in West Bengal, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- AIMIM
- Singh
- Bairia
- BJP MLA
- India
- Jammu
- Surendra Singh
- Asaduddin Owaisi
- West Bengal
- Hindus
ALSO READ
COVID-19 has created an 'ecosystem' of innovation in India: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
With 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, India sees lowest spike in 75 days
Deakin University PhD graduate is working to improve rehabilitation care following knee replacement surgery in India
Colliers appoints new Head of Valuation Services for North India
US-based Pak NGOs 'mop up' funds raised to help India in COVID-19 crisis, likely to be used to fund terror, says report