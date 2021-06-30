Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 12:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over high fuel prices
Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the long queues for public transport are not just due to Covid restrictions but also because of high petrol and diesel prices.

Gandhi's remarks came amid reports of serpentine queues outside Delhi Metro stations as the average waiting time for commuters went up to nearly an hour at some places on Tuesday.

''Long-inconvenient queues for public transport aren't just due to Covid restrictions. See the rates of petrol-diesel in your city to find out the real reason,'' the former Congress chief said on Twitter.

He used the hashtag ''#TaxExtortion'' to attack the government over high taxes imposed on petrol and diesel.

The Congress has been accusing the government of collecting crores through excise duty and taxes on petrol and diesel due to which fuel prices are hovering around or have crossed Rs 100 per litre at several places in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

