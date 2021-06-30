Biden to nominate academic Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany -sources

President Joe Biden will nominate academic Amy Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany, two sources familiar with the issue told Reuters on Wednesday, as the two countries move closer after relations deteriorated under former President Donald Trump.

Gutmann, 71, who would be the first woman to serve in the role, is currently president of the University of Pennsylvania. Her father fled Nazi Germany, Der Spiegel reported.

If her nomination is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gutmann would replace interim appointee Robin Quinville. Quenneville took over last year from Richard Grenell, a Trump ally who stepped down after little more than two years in the job.

The U.S. embassy in Berlin and the German foreign ministry were not immediately available for comment.

