Scuffle between BJP workers, farm law protestors at Ghazipur
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:10 IST
A scuffle broke out between several BJP workers and farm law protestors at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Wednesday.
The scuffle broke out as the BJP workers were carrying out a procession on the flyway where the farm law protesters, chiefly supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, have been camping since November 2020, according to eye-witnesses.
Further details are awaited.
