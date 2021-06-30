Left Menu

No truth in opposition's propoganda of 'threat' to MVA govt: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asserted the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government in Maharashtra was stable and said there was no truth in the oppositions propoganda of any threat to the ruling alliance.Rauts remarks came a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation in state political circles over differences in the MVA government, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and rumours that the Sena is considering a patch-up with former ally BJP.Talking to reporters here, Raut said, Everything is fine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:21 IST
No truth in opposition's propoganda of 'threat' to MVA govt: Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asserted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was stable and said there was no truth in the opposition's propoganda of any ''threat'' to the ruling alliance.

Raut's remarks came a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation in state political circles over differences in the MVA government, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and rumours that the Sena is considering a patch-up with former ally BJP.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, ''Everything is fine. There is no threat to the MVA government. There is no truth in the opposition's propaganda of any threat to the government.'' Asked about the meeting between CM Thackeray and NCP president Pawar on Tuesday, Raut said they discussed the ''prevailing political situation''.

''Two big leaders of the alliance - the chief minister and the main guiding force behind the government - met,'' the Rajya Sabha member added.

Raut said he also spoke to Pawar after the meeting.

To a query on the central government's package announced recently to stimulate the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Raut said, ''I don't think ordinary people are happy with this booster dose. There is no clarity from the government on people's concerns over loss of livelihood, jobs and rising unemployment.'' Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of a package to support the pandemic-hit economy.

Together with the previously announced Rs 93,869 crore spending on providing free food grains to the poor till November and additional Rs 14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package -- mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to COVID-19-hit sectors -- totalled up to Rs 6.29 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021