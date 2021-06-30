Leadership change issue in Karnataka a closed chapter, says CM's son Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP vice president, B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday said the campaign by a section of party leaders seeking replacement of his father and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa from his post is now a closed chapter.

Addressing reporters here, he said, ''Absolutely. No one is talking about it anymore.'' Vijayendra was responding to a query whether the issue of leadership change in the state is a closed chapter.

Advertisement

He said the national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh has clearly stated that Yediyurappa is running good administration and the BJP government will complete its term under his leadership.

''There is no need to raise this issue (of leadership change) time and again when national leaders, state BJP president and even the Chief Minister have said that he (Yediyurappa) would continue in his position for the next two years,'' Vijayendra said.

When asked why some BJP leaders are going to Delhi ''every now and then'', he said there was no restriction on anyone and giving a political colour to their visit was not good because these leaders go there for their personal works.

Earlier this month, Arun Singh was in Bengaluru for three days and held a series of meetings with the ministers, MLAs, party leaders and the BJP state core committee members in the backdrop of some leaders demanding that Yediyurappa be replaced.

On the ''infighting'' in the Karnataka Congress, Vijayendra said, ''It is ridiculous that there is a fight going on in Congress about who should be the next chief minister from the party''.

Instead of focusing on working for people who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leaders are indulging in ''infighting'', he said.

He was referring to recent statements of some Congress MLAs who either backed former CM Siddaramaiah or state party chief D K Shivakumar on who should lead the State if the party came to power in the next general assembly election in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)