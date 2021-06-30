Left Menu

Delimitation commission to visit J&K between Jul 6-9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:32 IST
The delimitation commission will visit Jammu and Kashmir between July 6-9 and interact with political parties, public representatives and officials of the Union Territory to gather ''first hand'' information of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies, the EC said on Wednesday.

A decision in this regard was taken after a meeting of the poll panel that was chaired by delimitation commission chairperson Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, it said.

''The commission expects that all stakeholders will cooperate in this endeavour and provide valuable suggestions so that the task of delimitation is completed timely,'' an Election Commission (EC) spokesperson said in a statement issue here.

The delimitation commission is tasked with redrawing the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

