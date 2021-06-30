Left Menu

"I thought that I needed to be protected as long as possible. The military is getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, and after all I'm the commander-in-chief." "After the first shot, I didn't feel anything at all. At midnight, I measured my temperature. I went to sleep, woke up and my temperature was 36.6.

QUOTES-Key remarks from Russian President Putin's annual phone-in
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual phone-in on Wednesday.

Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters. PUTIN ON GETTING VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19

"I thought that I needed to be protected as long as possible. So I chose to be vaccinated with Sputnik V. The military is getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, and after all I'm the commander-in-chief." "After the first shot, I didn't feel anything at all. About four hours later, there was some tenderness where I had the shot. I did the second (shot) at mid-day. At midnight, I measured my temperature. It was 37.2 (Celsius). I went to sleep, woke up and my temperature was 36.6. That was it."

"I don't support mandatory vaccination, and I continue to hold this point of view."

