QUOTES-Key remarks from Russian President Putin's annual phone-in
PUTIN ON GETTING VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 "I thought that I needed to be protected as long as possible. The military is getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, and after all I'm the commander-in-chief." "After the first shot, I didn't feel anything at all. At midnight, I measured my temperature. I went to sleep, woke up and my temperature was 36.6.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual phone-in on Wednesday.
Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters. PUTIN ON GETTING VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19
"I thought that I needed to be protected as long as possible. So I chose to be vaccinated with Sputnik V. The military is getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, and after all I'm the commander-in-chief." "After the first shot, I didn't feel anything at all. About four hours later, there was some tenderness where I had the shot. I did the second (shot) at mid-day. At midnight, I measured my temperature. It was 37.2 (Celsius). I went to sleep, woke up and my temperature was 36.6. That was it."
"I don't support mandatory vaccination, and I continue to hold this point of view."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Sputnik V.
- Vladimir Putin
- Sputnik V
- Putin
- English
ALSO READ
Russian regions tighten COVID-19 curbs, step up hospital capacity
PREVIEW-Soccer-Finland primed to deal with Russian backlash
ANALYSIS-Soccer-Miranchuk delivers at last to rekindle Russian hopes
Estonia says Russian planes violate its airspace, again
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the venue for his summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva.