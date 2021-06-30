No honest tehsildar in India, even upright ones take 2% bribe: Raj minister

Left Menu

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-06-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:18 IST
A Rajasthan minister has claimed that there are no honest tehsildars in the county and even the upright ones take 2 percent kickback.

Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said taking a 2 percent bribe is a practice among the tehsildars, naib tehsildars, and patwaris across the country.

"Nowhere in India, one can find an honest tehsildar, naib tehsildar, and patwari. I have been a six-time MLA and thrice held ministerial posts… several tehsildars, naib tehsildars were deputed, they always take 2 percent (bribe)," he said during a public hearing in Bundi on Tuesday.

The minister's response came after Pradesh Congress committee member Satyesh Sharma raised the issue of tehsildar (revenue officer) Pritam Kumari Meena getting an Awaited Posting Order (APO).

Meanwhile, Congress workers led by the party's Bundi city president Devraj Gochar raised slogans against the minister for allegedly not hearing their complaints against district collector Ashish Gupta.

The protestors also said that they would not allow Parsadi Lal Meena, who is in charge of the Bundi district, to visit the district in the future.

