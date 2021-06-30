Left Menu

Congress no longer relevant for people: Sisodia on Punjab polls

Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab next year, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed that the Congress, which is in power in the state, is no longer relevant for people.Responding to a question on the Congresss position in Punjab, he said the party does not enjoy the trust of the people anywhere in the country.The Congress does not have the trust of people anywhere in the country and there are reasons behind it, including the partys leadership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:35 IST
Congress no longer relevant for people: Sisodia on Punjab polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab next year, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed that the Congress, which is in power in the state, is no longer relevant for people.

Responding to a question on the Congress's position in Punjab, he said the party does not enjoy the trust of the people anywhere in the country.

''The Congress does not have the trust of people anywhere in the country and there are reasons behind it, including the party's leadership. Wherever the Congress had an opportunity to work, they just spent time fighting among themselves,'' Sisodia said. ''So the Congress is no longer relevant for people,'' he added.

Punjab assembly elections are going to be held in February or March next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021