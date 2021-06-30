Congress no longer relevant for people: Sisodia on Punjab polls
Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab next year, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed that the Congress, which is in power in the state, is no longer relevant for people.Responding to a question on the Congresss position in Punjab, he said the party does not enjoy the trust of the people anywhere in the country.The Congress does not have the trust of people anywhere in the country and there are reasons behind it, including the partys leadership.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab next year, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed that the Congress, which is in power in the state, is no longer relevant for people.
Responding to a question on the Congress's position in Punjab, he said the party does not enjoy the trust of the people anywhere in the country.
''The Congress does not have the trust of people anywhere in the country and there are reasons behind it, including the party's leadership. Wherever the Congress had an opportunity to work, they just spent time fighting among themselves,'' Sisodia said. ''So the Congress is no longer relevant for people,'' he added.
Punjab assembly elections are going to be held in February or March next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisodia
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Congress
- Delhi
- Punjab
- Manish Sisodia
ALSO READ
Justice Department to tighten rules on seizing Congress data
Congress high command should not listen to Pilot camp, they tried to topple govt: BSP defectors
Congress leader Hanumantha Rao calls for all party meeting against removal of Ambedkar statue
Congress seeks judicial probe into felling of rosewood, teak trees in Kerala
Mexico's first trans congresswomen to fight for LGBT+ rights