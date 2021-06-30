Left Menu

UK's Queen Elizabeth to host Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:16 IST
UK's Queen Elizabeth to host Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle during her visit to Britain this week, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The German leader will meet the 95-year-old British monarch on Friday, the same day as she is to visit Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his Chequers official country residence.

Merkel, who has been chancellor of Europe's biggest economy for the last 16 years but is not running for another term in a September election, is also to visit U.S. President Joe Biden on July 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021