Sidhu misguided missile: Badal; aimed at destroying your 'corrupt businesses', retorts Cong MLA

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday described Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu a ''misguided missile'' that lacks control, drawing a retort from the Amritsar legislator who said his aim is to destroy the Akali leader’s ''corrupt businesses''.

The SAD chief’s statement has come amid infighting in the state Congress and on the day Sidhu met his party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi. Sidhu is at loggerheads with Chief minister Amarinder Singh and has gone public against him in the recent past. Addressing the media in Amritsar, Badal said Sidhu does not get along with anyone. After joining the BJP, the persons in the party whom he called as his ''mai-baap'', he dubbed them as ''chor'' later, alleged Badal. ''Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile which does not have any control. It can go in any direction and hit anywhere. Maybe it can hit himself,'' said Badal responding to a question. ''He has crammed five to six dialogues, which he used at every place. By using them, he pleased Sonia Gandhi and with them, he might have earlier pleased (Narendra) Modi sahib,'' he said. ''Therefore, he is such a misguided man who thinks of giving 'bhashan' and doing acting. Today, Punjab does not need such a person who does acting. Punjab needs a person who can lead the state and take it forward,'' said Badal.

Advertisement

Responding to Badal's remarks, Sidhu said on Twitter, ''Guided and aimed at you to destroy your corrupt businesses. Until your Sukh Vilas built on Punjab's ruins is not turned into a Public School & Public Hospital to serve Punjab's poor, I won't relent !!.” Earlier, Badal also took on AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his announcement of giving up to 300 units of free electricity if his party comes to power in the state next year. Badal accused Kejriwal of trying to mislead with the announcement and said people will be charged for the whole consumption even if one unit is consumed over and above 300 units.

''I want to ask in what position Kejriwal is making promises to Punjabis. Who is their CM face or who is their (AAP) leader who can make a statement or take responsibility,'' asked Badal.

On AAP's promise of 24-hour power supply, Badal said the previous Akali government provided round-the-clock electricity in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)