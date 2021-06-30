Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:15 IST
Putin says time will come when I name my possible successor
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin told Russians on Wednesday that the time would come when he would name his possible successor in the Kremlin, but said the choice would ultimately lie with voters.

Putin, 68, has been in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century. His current six-year term in the Kremlin is due to end in 2024. His comments are being closely parsed for clues as to whether he plans to extend his rule.

Last year, Russia changed its constitution allowing him to run for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin, potentially remaining president until 2036.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

