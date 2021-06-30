BJP to raise issue of ‘non-payment’ of aid to cyclone-hit people during Maha session: Darekar

BJP leader in Maharashtra, Pravin Darekar, has said that his party would raise the issue of "non-payment" of financial assistance by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the cyclone-affected people in the coastal districts during the upcoming session of the state legislature. He was speaking to reporters in Palghar on Tuesday evening on the sidelines of a function related to providing assistance to local fishermen. "Instead of just assuring financial assistance of crores of rupees to the cyclone-affected, the MVA government should act on it…Fifty per cent of the total number of people affected by the Nisarg cyclone (that hit the state last year), have not received the compensation so far, while none of the victims of the last month's Tauktae cyclone have got the assistance," Darekar claimed. The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said he would raise this issue during the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature and ensure that the people affected by the cyclones get compensation. The monsoon session is scheduled to be held on July 5 and 6.

"The fishermen in Palghar had voted for the Shiv Sena candidates in the last state election, but the ruling party has now forgotten and ignored them as far as payment of financial assistance is concerned," Darekar alleged. When asked about the Enforcement Directorate's action against former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, he said, "Neither the central government nor the investigating agencies can work as per their whims and fancies. They are bound by the regulations and laws. Every inquiry takes its own course." In response to a query about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's criticism of the BJP over various issues, Darekar said that levelling political allegations has become the order of the day and they should be ignored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)