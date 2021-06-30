Ex-Kerala Home minister receives death threat

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:50 IST
Senior Congress MLA and former Kerala Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has received an anonymous threat letter asking him to leave the country in 10 days or else he and his family will be eliminated, party sources said here on Wednesday.

Radhakrishnan said he has informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the anonymous letter received at his MLA quarters address here.

He urged the government to find out the source of the letter, which was allegedly posted from Kozhikode, through an investigation.

Taking a serious note of it, the Congress urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that those convicted in the case of killing RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan in 2012 were behind the threat.

Radhakrishnan, then home minister, had ordered a probe into the killing of the rebel Marxist leader, leading to the arrest, trial and conviction of the assailants allegedly close to certain CPI(M) leaders in north Kerala.

Both Satheesan and KPCC president K Sudhakaran urged the government to provide security cover to Radhakrishnan in view of the threat.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

