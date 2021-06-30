Left Menu

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur hails success of GST, as it completes 4 years

On the completion of four years of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime, Anurag Thakur the Union Minster of State for Finance on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been successful at implementing the historic law.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:16 IST
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur hails success of GST, as it completes 4 years
Minster of State for Finance Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the completion of four years of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime, Anurag Thakur the Union Minster of State for Finance on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been successful at implementing the historic law. "The Modi government has been successful at implementing this historic law with the thought, intention and belief with which it was passed," the minister said.

Thakur said that the previous system of taxation was a complex one and that in comparison the GST was easy, transparent and technology-driven. "Before GST, one had to file over 495 submissions, but now it can be done with just 12," the minister said.

The Finance Ministry also tweeted today with the hashtag '4yearsofGST' to say that the GST has reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax. "The revenue neutral rate as recommended by the RNR Committee was 15.3%. Compared to this, the weighted GST rate at present, according to the RBI, is only 11.6%", it tweeted. "GST has replaced the complex indirect tax structure with a simple, transparent and technology-driven tax regime and has thus integrated India into a single common market.

"With the continuous simplification of procedures and rationalisation of rate structures so as to make GST compliance easy for common man as well as the trade, we have been able to achieve economic integration of the country with a humane touch," the Ministry said. Terming the GST a success, Union minister Thakur said that over 66 crore GST returns have been filed so far for the financial year.

Further, the minister said that the earlier Congress regime was indecisive. "Congress does not have the ability to take decisions. They do not even have a decision-making leader." "It has become a game of musical chairs, one sits then second then third. Their leaders don't know whose door to knock at the time of adversity," Thakur added.

The union minister also took a pot shot at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Another name for anarchy is Arvind Kejriwal, his job is to do politics of anarchy and spread anarchy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021