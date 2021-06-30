MP: Police arrest 2 BJP leaders for 'abetment' of janpad panchayat CEO's suicide

Police on Wednesday arrested two local BJP leaders for allegedly abetting the suicide of the chief executive officer (CEO) of a janpad panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said.

Rajesh Baheti, 54, the CEO of Bhikangaon janpad panchayat in Khargone district, committed suicide by hanging himself at his official residence on June 27, police said.

The two, Dhannalal Khatwase and Dulichand Banke (an office-bearer of the janpad), were arrested on the basis of evidence and facts gathered in investigation so far, including a purported suicide note, Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told reporters here. On the basis of the suicide note and the statements of the deceased's family members, a case under the IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered against Khatwase and Banke, he said and added that both allegedly used to pressure Baheti for government work.

Further investigation was underway, he said.

Khatwase is the husband of janpad president Rekha Bai, while Banke is janpad (a sub-district administrative unit) vice-president.

Both are associated with the Khargone unit of the BJP, party sources said.

District BJP president Rajendra Rathore could not be contacted for comments on the issue despite repeated attempts.

However, district BJP media in-charge Prakash Bhavsar told PTI that senior leaders of the party will be apprised about the police action against Khatwase and Banke.

''The party will take suitable action against them,'' he said.

When contacted, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said only local leadership can talk about those arrested in the suicide case.

“I don't know them or their association with the party. But the law will take its own course and the party doesn't protect such persons,” Agrawal said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Bhikangaon Jhuma Solanki submitted a memorandum to the SP demanding an unbiased probe and action in the case.

