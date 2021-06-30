Atishi gets income tax notice over assets declaration in Delhi polls, says have nothing to hide

Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Wednesday informed that she has received a notice from the Income Tax department over her asset declaration in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls and added that she has nothing to hide. "They do not have time to go after Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi. They have asked about the fixed deposit I created in 2012. I declared the same in my election affidavit. These are my savings from the time before AAP was formed," Atishi told ANI.

"This is not a new attempt to threaten an AAP leader. AAP leaders have faced raids by CBI, Income Tax departments and have got the notices from the ED. We are not afraid of BJP's petty activities," the AAP MLA said. Challenging the BJP leaders, she further said, "I have nothing to hide. Whenever, wherever the Income Tax department will call me, I will reach there with the details of all the bank accounts. I challenge BJP to make their bank accounts and property details public."

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA and national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: "Atishi had declared movable assets of nearly Rs 60 lakhs in her election affidavit for 2020 assembly election. This amount is in her bank account in the form of a fixed deposit and mutual fund. The income tax department has sent a notice for this." "This is ridiculous. She is one of the most educated professionals in politics," he added. (ANI)

