US Domestic News Roundup: The living's not easy for worker-hungry U.S. businesses this summertime; Trump heads to U.S.-Mexico border for fresh attacks on Biden policies and more

The living's not easy for worker-hungry U.S. businesses this summertime

Loading riders onto the Giant Dipper, California's oldest roller coaster and the star attraction of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, is not how Karl Rice thought he'd be spending his summer. But Rice, whose family runs the Northern California amusement park, got a later-than-usual start in hiring workers after reopening in April, following a year-long shutdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. So far, he has managed to scrape together only about half of the roughly 1,900 employees needed to handle the busy summer season.

Trump heads to U.S.-Mexico border for fresh attacks on Biden policies

Former President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday as he seeks to reclaim the spotlight, riding a wave of Republican attacks on President Joe Biden over the rise in migrants caught entering the United States. The trip with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to an unfinished section of border wall near Weslaco at the southern tip of Texas is the second public appearance this week by the Republican Trump, who lost to Biden, a Democrat, in a November election.

Jewish faith fuels hope and outreach after Surfside collapse

Hundreds have gathered every day at The Shul of Bal Harbour, a synagogue near the Florida condominium complex that partially collapsed last week, to pray that survivors will be found. Other members of Surfside's Jewish community have offered food, water and emotional support to search and rescue teams digging into the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South.

Actress Allison Mack to be sentenced for role in NXIVM cult

"Smallville" actress Allison Mack is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to blackmailing two women as part of NXIVM, a New York-based cult whose leader was convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 120 years in prison. Mack, 38, has asked U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn to spare her prison time and instead sentence her to home confinement or probation.

Pacific Northwest coast cools as eastern Oregon, Washington heat persists

Coastal residents of the Pacific Northwest, punished by three days of record-breaking heat, got relief as temperatures fell dramatically and cooler breezes blew in from the Pacific Ocean. But the hot weather did not relent east of the Cascade Range in Oregon and Washington, where excessive heat warnings remained in place on Tuesday. The National Weather Service forecast more heat in Idaho and Montana for the rest of the week.

Support for Biden erodes among Democrats as U.S. looks past pandemic: Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. A June 11-17 national opinion poll shows Biden is still more popular than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump ever was: 55% of adults approve of Biden's performance in office and 65% like his response to the coronavirus pandemic. At this point four years ago, about 36% of adults approved of Trump's job performance.

Cities' plea to Biden: Help us lower speed limits

President Joe Biden frequently promises to get America moving again with new spending on roads and other infrastructure. Pittsburgh city council member Erika Strassburger hopes he can slow things down. Like dozens of other U.S. cities, Pittsburgh is trying to tame automotive traffic and lower the number of pedestrians struck by vehicles, which average 250 per year for the city. But officials say they are handcuffed by federal guidelines that advise traffic engineers to set speed limits based on how fast drivers are traveling -- not how fast they should be going.

U.S. House to vote on select committee to probe deadly Capitol attack

The U.S. House of Representatives votes Wednesday on legislation to create a new select committee to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, after Senate Republicans in May blocked https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-slow-act-probe-into-deadly-capitol-attack-2021-05-28 an independent commission to probe the assault. Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building that day in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election win. The violence left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Biden to announce wage boost, bonuses for wildfire fighters

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce wage hikes and bonuses for federal firefighters ahead of a meeting with western state governors who may face a record number of forest blazes this year because of drought and high temperatures. Wednesday's virtual meeting, which will also include cabinet officials, is designed to show that the White House is treating wildfires - which have grown by at least 100 incidents each year since 2015 - are as much of a national emergency as hurricanes, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Hopes dim for scores still missing nearly week after Florida condo collapse

Rescue crews searched on through the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower early on Wednesday, with hopes of finding more survivors fading after nearly a week of probing and digging. Twelve people have been confirmed killed in the disaster, which could rank as the deadliest accidental structural failure in U.S. history. But 149 others were still missing and believed trapped in the rubble.

