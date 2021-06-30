SC has given Modi govt opportunity to rectify its mistake: Cong on Covid relief directions
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Supreme Court has given an opportunity to the government to provide relief to Covid victims by fixing adequate compensation to them.He said doing so would be a step in the right direction.The Congress has been demanding compensation to the tune of Rs 10 lakh to each of the victims of coronavirus.There have been nearly 4 lakh deaths due to Covid so far.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court gave directions to the government to provide compensation to Covid victims and asked the government to fix the compensation amount and frame guidelines within six weeks.
