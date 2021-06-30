BJP steps up poll preparation in Uttarakhand, rallies of top central leaders likely by December

By Pragya Kaushika With assembly polls in Uttarakhand scheduled to take place early next year, Bharatiya Janata Party would hold rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda from November-December this year.

Sources said the decision was taken at the three-day 'chintan baithak' held in Ram Nagar in the state. The top central leadership of the BJP will hold rallies in various parts of the state to reach out to the masses.

Advertisement

It is learnt that the party will soon launch a statewide awareness campaign regarding the welfare measures being implemented by the Narendra Modi government as well as the BJP government in the state. The party cadre has been instructed to reach out to the masses with these welfare measures.

From rift in the state unit to accommodating aspirations of those who have come from other parties and challenges that opposition poses, various issues as also strategies for the party getting a second successive term were discussed at the meeting. Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

The state witnessed a change of guard in March this year with Trivendra Singh Rawat replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat. The new chief minister is yet to be re-elected as a member of the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)