Left Menu

BJP steps up poll preparation in Uttarakhand, rallies of top central leaders likely by December

With assembly polls in Uttarakhand scheduled to take place early next year, Bharatiya Janata Party would hold rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda from November-December this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:08 IST
BJP steps up poll preparation in Uttarakhand, rallies of top central leaders likely by December
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Pragya Kaushika With assembly polls in Uttarakhand scheduled to take place early next year, Bharatiya Janata Party would hold rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda from November-December this year.

Sources said the decision was taken at the three-day 'chintan baithak' held in Ram Nagar in the state. The top central leadership of the BJP will hold rallies in various parts of the state to reach out to the masses.

It is learnt that the party will soon launch a statewide awareness campaign regarding the welfare measures being implemented by the Narendra Modi government as well as the BJP government in the state. The party cadre has been instructed to reach out to the masses with these welfare measures.

From rift in the state unit to accommodating aspirations of those who have come from other parties and challenges that opposition poses, various issues as also strategies for the party getting a second successive term were discussed at the meeting. Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

The state witnessed a change of guard in March this year with Trivendra Singh Rawat replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat. The new chief minister is yet to be re-elected as a member of the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021