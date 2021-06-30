Stalin visits Anna memorial in Kancheepuram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday visited the memorial of DMK founder, the late CN Annadurai, here and paid tributes to the Dravidian stalwart.

In his first visit to the town after being sworn-in as chief minister last month, Stalin said his party-led government will forge ahead on the principles of public sevice laid down by Annadurai, a former CM.

Advertisement

''Anna (as he is addressed) insisted on going to people, live among them and serve them and this government will forge ahead based on this,'' the DMK president later told reporters.

Stalin earlier paid floral tributes to a statue of Annadurai, who heralded the first non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu in the post-independence era, leading the DMK to an emphatic win in the 1967 polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)