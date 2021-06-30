Left Menu

Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

The Manhattan district attorney is expected to charge former President Donald Trump's company and its chief financial officer on Thursday with tax-related crimes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Lawyers for the Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:49 IST
Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

The Manhattan district attorney is expected to charge former President Donald Trump's company and its chief financial officer on Thursday with tax-related crimes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement on Monday, Trump called prosecutors biased and said his company's actions were "in no way a crime."

An indictment could imperil the Trump Organization by causing banks and business partners to stop doing business with it. The company would likely be fined and incur other penalties if found guilty. An announcement of charges also could increase pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors, which he has resisted. Weisselberg is a close Trump confident, making his cooperation potentially crucial to any future case against Trump himself.

Vance's investigation has examined an array of potential wrongdoing, including whether Trump's eponymous company manipulated the value of its real estate to reduce its taxes and secure favorable loan terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021