Maharashtra BJP seeks CBI probe against Ajit Pawar, Parab over Waze claims

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry against state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab into the allegations levelled against them by dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze.

In a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, Patil referred to a hand written note submitted by Waze to the NIA court in April in which the former assistant sub-inspector had claimed Pawar and Parab allegedly asked him to collect money from illegal gutkha sellers, manufacturers and contractors in the Mumbai civic body.

In the past, both Pawar, an NCP leader, and Parab, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, have refuted the allegations made by Waze, who is currently in jail in the Antilia security scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.

On June 24, Patil said the state executive of the BJP had passed a resolution demanding an inquiry into these allegations which have remained uninvestigated so far.

In a tweet, Patil said ''Disclosures made by Mumbai Police ASI Sachin Waze regarding involvement of Ajit Pawar, Anil Parab & associates in large scale corruption are shocking & shameful. Through a letter, I have urged Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah ji to order a CBI enquiry against both ministers.'' PTI MR RSY RSY

