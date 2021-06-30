Never tried to unseat Karnataka CM: Minister Yogeeshwar

Left Menu

PTI | Koppal | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:10 IST
Karnataka Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar on Wednesday said he never tried to unseat Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and asked the media not to portray him as a villain.

Yogeeshwar dismissed allegations in some quarters that he was among the BJP leaders who had demanded the replacement of Yediyurappa.

''Yediyurappa is our Chief Minister. Why do you want to make us a villain? We are not trying to unseat Yediyurappa,'' Yogeeshwar told reporters here.

The Minister further said, ''We have internal problems and I have been going there (Delhi) to narrate my woes...'' Regarding his meeting with MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, an alleged detractor of Yediyurappa, he said both are friends.

''I must meet him (Yatnal) when I go to his constituency.

What's wrong with that?'' Yogeeshwar countered.

On when he expects the ''results of the exam'', he said the seniors in the party have to decide.

On June 25, he had said ''I don't want to speak about politics, I have expressed my pain inside four walls. We have written the exam, let's wait for the results, what's the urgency?'' By writing the exam, he apparently meant that he had conveyed his grievances to the BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh who was in Bengaluru for three days a fortnight ago to take stock of the situation following rumblings in the ruling party.

