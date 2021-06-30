Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:17 IST
Navjot Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence here on Wednesday evening.

The cricketer-turned-politician also met All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence here in the morning.

The meetings come ahead of the revamp of the party's Punjab unit and the state cabinet.

They also come in the wake of continued infighting in the Punjab Congress with Sidhu at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The Amritsar East MLA has gone public against the chief minister.

The crucial meetings come amid talks of the Congress leadership making efforts to bring all leaders together ahead of next year's Punjab Assembly polls and present a united face of the party.

Sidhu was to meet Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, but the latter denied there was any meeting fixed between him and the Amritsar East MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

