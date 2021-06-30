Left Menu

UK Home Secretary: 56,000 visas issued to Indian students in 2020

There needs to be a short, medium and long term plan to ensure gender equality, she added.The expectation is if we all walk together so women can get back to work and on their feet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:51 IST
UK Home Secretary: 56,000 visas issued to Indian students in 2020
  • Country:
  • India

The UK issued 56,000 visas to Indian students in 2020, a 13 per cent increase from the year before, Priti Patel, the Secretary of State for the UK Home Department, said Wednesday.

She was addressing a session on ''Global Leadership - Women First: Radical Actions in the Post-Pandemic Era'' at the India Global Forum.

''Last year, we issued 56,000 visas to Indian students. That is a 13 per cent increase from the previous year and that is also through the pandemic. A programme for the post study route is also being launched which is basically a post study work route that will bring the brightest and the best. The UK will be the place for Indian students to come and study, and also work and contribute in the long run,” she added.

Speaking at the forum, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage & Culture Amina Mohamed said the UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 -- gender equality -- has been one of the most affected aspects of the SDGs by the pandemic. There needs to be a short, medium and long term plan to ensure gender equality, she added.

''The expectation is if we all walk together so women can get back to work and on their feet. There are a lot of measures we can put in place. We can plan what can be done in the short, medium and long term,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021