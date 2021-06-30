Left Menu

Tejashwi, Tej Pratap take Sputnik shots; face NDA taunts over choosing "foreign" brand

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:44 IST
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap take Sputnik shots; face NDA taunts over choosing "foreign" brand
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had been facing flak from the ruling NDA in Bihar for his reluctance to get vaccinated against COVID-19, on Wednesday took the jab along with elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

Both the sons of RJD national president Lalu Prasad took their Sputnik shots at the Medanta hospital here.

''We took the Sputnik vaccine, A vaccine is a vaccine.

What difference does it make whether it is Indian or foreign'', Yadav told reporters afterwards.

Minutes after the two took the shots, former minister and JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar issued a sarcastic video statement.

''They are born in a rich family, to a father with tainted background who is a convict in a case of economic offence. No wonder they find Sputnik, developed in Russia, and not indigenous Covishield or Covaxin, to their taste'', the JD(U) leader remarked, making an oblique reference to Lalu Prasads involvement in the fodder scam.

Prasads bte noire Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister, came out with a flurry of tweets saying the sons of Lalu Prasad took the jabs ''belatedly'' and they should now convince their father, and mother Rabri Devi, to get vaccinated.

''If Lalu Prasad is already vaccinated, the information should be made public. It would send across a positive message among the public. Also, Tejashwi, the leader of the opposition and Tej Pratap, an ex-minister for health, would have done better to have chosen a government hospital for taking the jabs'', Modi said.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many other dignitaries have taken the shots at public health facilities and the brother duo ''should avoid lending their heft to branding of private hospitals which are beyond the reach of the poor''.

Incidentally, on the previous day when asked about the delay in getting vaccinated, Tejashwi Yadav had shot back ''what is the hurry. I fall in the 18-44 years age group. This is the last category''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021