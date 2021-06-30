Left Menu

'Telangana will only be developed if KCR is defeated': TPCC President

The newly-elected Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy on Wednesday took a swing on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that the state will only develop if the CM is defeated.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:57 IST
TPCC President Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI).
  • Country:
  • India

The newly-elected Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy on Wednesday took a swing on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that the state will only develop if the CM is defeated. Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he said, "Telangana will only be developed if K Chandrashekar Rao is defeated. Telangana people are suffering due to both COVID-19 and KCR. There is a vaccine against COVID-19 but to get rid of KCR, election must come."

He further said that the Chief Minister has been touring the state for the past several days. "He would only come out and talk to people when elections are being held," said Reddy. "Over the last seven years, Dalits in the state have been suffering a lot. KCR has turned a blind eye all the time but is now holding Dalit meeting in the state. KCR has not even bothered to care even when Dalits have been suffering during due to financial problems."

TPCC president further said that the state has allocated only 3 per cent of its budget for Dalits in the state who constitute to more than half of the population in Telangana. "Even the backward class corporations are not giving any loans," he added.

Reddy further demanded that the notification for 1,91,000 job vacancies in Telangana be released. Congress on Sunday appointed Reddy as the new president of TPCC. Five working presidents and 10 senior vice presidents were also appointed by Congress on the same day. (ANI)

