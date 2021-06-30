Left Menu

Delhi CM urged Gujarat CM to arrest those who attacked AAP leaders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talked to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Wednesday and urged him to file an FIR and arrest those who allegedly attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:22 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talked to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Wednesday and urged him to file an FIR and arrest those who allegedly attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders there. "Spoke to Vijay Rupani ji. Urged him to file FIR, arrest the culprits, ensure strong action against culprits and ensure protection of AAP leaders and workers," Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP leaders from Gujarat were allegedly attacked in Gujarat's Junagarh during the Yatra campaign today, wherein 10 were injured. Recently joined Isudan Gadhvi and Mahesh Savani and others were campaigning in the Visavadat area of Gujarat.

Gujarat AAP alleged the role of BJP behind the attack. Condemning the attack, Delhi CM said, "If people like Ishudan and Mahesh Bhai are being attacked openly in Gujarat then no one is safe in Gujarat. This violence is your anger, your defeat. Win the hearts of people by giving them good facilities, don't scare them by attacking the opposition. These people are not afraid." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

