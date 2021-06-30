Editor of prominent Sanskrit daily passes away

K V Sampath Kumar, editor of 'Sudharma', said to be the only Sanskrit daily in the world, died here following a heart attack on Wednesday afternoon, family sources said.

He was 64.

Advertisement

Sampath Kumar and his wife K S Jayalakshmi were awarded the Padma Shri in 2020 for their service to Sanskrit and bringing out the newspaper facing numerous challenges.

According to family sources, Sudharma was launched by his father K N Varadaraja Iyengar on July 15, 1970. Sampath Kumar took the mantle later and brought out the newspaper by working as a reporter, editor and publisher.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ''Shri K V Sampath Kumar Ji was an inspiring personality, who worked tirelessly towards preserving and popularising Sanskrit, specially among youngsters.His passion and determination were inspiring. Saddened by his demise.

Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'' Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled Sampath Kumar's demise in Sanskrit.

He said, ''Sampath had devoted his life for the preservation and promotion of Sanskrit language. His contribution in making Sanskrit a spoken language can never be forgotten. His death is a great loss to Sanskrit and journalism. May God bless the departed soul. Om Shanti.'' Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP national president J P Nadda were among those who mourned Sampath Kumar's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)