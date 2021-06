Tirath Singh Rawat summoned to Delhi by party high command

Dehradun, Jun 30 (PTI) With only two months left for him to become an MLA within six months of being sworn in as the Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday flew to Delhi in response to summons from the BJP high command.

Rawat is believed to discuss the issue of contesting the bypoll with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda. Though the party said it is a routine meeting, political analysts here believe it is significant as it comes at a time when less than a year is left for the next assembly elections in the state. Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat took over as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 this year and the six-month deadline for him to be elected as an MLA ends in September. Two assembly seats are vacant in the state at present including Gangotri in Garhwal region and Haldwani in Kumaon. Speculation is rife about Rawat being fielded from Gangotri to retain the seat which fell vacant in April after the death of sitting BJP MLA Gopal Singh Rawat.

The other seat to fall vacant was Haldwani after the death of Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh. Political observers here feel that there is less than a year left to the next assembly elections in the state and in circumstances like these normally bypolls are not held.

When asked about the development, cabinet minister and state government's spokesman Subodh Uniyal said CMs, ministers and state level officials going to Delhi is a routine thing.

''By describing something normal as out of the ordinary some channels are out to make fun,'' Uniyal said.

On the likely bypoll in Uttarakhand, Uniyal said the state government has already informed the Election Commission about the vacant assembly seats in the state.

