Targeting Suvendu, Mamata says internal audit is on in coop bank
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state finance department is conducting an internal audit at Contai Cooperative Bank as allegations of corruption have been raised against it.
Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, is the chairman of the Contai Cooperative Bank. Adhikari, a former minister in Banerjees cabinet, joined the saffron party from the Trinamool Congress in December last year.
There are many ghost accounts in that bank, Banerjee alleged.
''An internal audit is going on in Contai Cooperative Bank. The finance department is conducting it. Such audits will take place in other banks too,'' she said.
A writ petition has been filed so that the audit cannot be carried out, the chief minister said without elaborating.
