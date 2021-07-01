Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died -family
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 00:53 IST
Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United
- George W. Bush
- U.S.
- Iraq
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU set to add United States to safe travel list
Karnataka BJP united, state govt doing good job under CM Yediyurappa: Arun Singh
Firmenich Joins United Nations Global Compact CFO Taskforce to Drive Corporate Finance Strategies with Real-World ESG Impacts
Britain and United States reach truce in Airbus/Boeing trade dispute
Britain and United States reach truce in Airbus/Boeing trade dispute