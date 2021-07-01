Left Menu

Ghazipur border clash: BJP hatching conspiracy to flare up caste-based riots, says Tikait

After BJP workers and anti-farm law protesters clashed in Ghazipur border, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to flare-up caste-based riots.According to a statement released by the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU, Tikait said the BJP workers showed black flags to the farmers leaders and used abusive language.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 00:59 IST
According to a statement released by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Tikait said the BJP workers showed black flags to the farmers' leaders and used abusive language. Meanwhile, a group of Balmiki Samaj members rendered their support to protest against the agri laws, the statement added. The clash occurred when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were carrying out a procession on a flyway where the protesters, chiefly supporters of the BKU, have been camping since November 2020, according to eye-witnesses.

A scuffle broke between the members of the two sides on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway around noon and soon they were attacking each other with sticks which led to injuries to some people, they said. While the farmers alleged that the episode was a conspiracy of the BJP and the RSS to quell the seven-month-old protest, the ruling party workers claimed that abuses and casteist slurs were hurled against them when they were taking out a welcome procession for the newly-appointed BJP general secretary Amit Valmiki that led to the clash.

