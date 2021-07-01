U.S. House approves creation of select committee to probe Capitol attack
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 01:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a Democratic-majority select committee to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, after Senate Republicans in May blocked the formation of an independent commission.
Voting continued.
