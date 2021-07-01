NYC Democratic mayoral race up in the air after latest vote totals

New vote tallies in New York City's Democratic mayoral race released on Wednesday showed Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams' lead narrowing considerably over his nearest rivals, a day after election officials were widely criticized for posting, and then removing, erroneous vote totals. The latest figures put Kathryn Garcia, the city's former sanitation chief, only slightly behind Adams, with Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC analyst and civil rights lawyer, in a close third.

The numbers do not include any of the approximately 125,000 absentee ballots that have yet to be counted, which is equal to more than one-sixth of the in-person vote.

