Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

East-West rift over values as Slovenia assumes EU's presidency

Advertisement

Amid high tension between east and west over democratic values, the European Union's presidency passes on Thursday to Slovenia, led by a nationalist who has a history of crossing swords with the EU executive in debates over democracy. Prime Minister Janez Jansa, an admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump and a blunt tweeter, clashed with Brussels over media freedoms in the run-up to the tiny former Yugoslav republic's six-month stint leading the 27-nation bloc.

On what would be her 60th birthday, Princess Diana statue unveiled by feuding sons

British Princes William and Harry will put their differences aside on Thursday to unveil a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The statue in honour of Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, will be revealed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home.

U.S. condemns wave of violence in Haiti, says human rights violated

The United States on Wednesday condemned what it described as a systematic violation of human rights, fundamental freedoms and attacks on the press in Haiti, urging the government to counter a proliferation of gangs and violence. Violence has spiked https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haiti-gang-leader-launches-revolution-violence-escalates-2021-06-24 in the impoverished Caribbean nation as rival gangs battle with one another and the police for control of the streets, displacing thousands and worsening a humanitarian crisis.

Forget-me-not: London palace's garden redesigned for Diana statue

A favourite spot of the late Princess Diana, the Sunken Garden at her former London home Kensington Palace has been redesigned to house a statue in her honour to be unveiled on Thursday by her sons, Princes William and Harry. The palace said the garden had been redesigned to create a "more reflective" setting for the memorial to the princess, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Jacob Zuma reps condemn 'emotional, angry' South African court for his jail sentence

The majority ruling by South Africa's top court, sentencing Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail, was an "emotional and angry" unconstitutional decision, the former president's foundation said on Wednesday. Zuma failed to appear at a corruption inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February, prompting the inquiry's lawyers to ask the Constitutional Court to seek an order for his imprisonment.

Israeli govt, settlers reach deal over West Bank outpost

Jewish settlers have agreed to quit an outpost that has become a flashpoint for clashes with Palestinians who also claim the land, officials said, under a deal aimed at addressing an awkward political test for the new Israeli government. Under the agreement with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the settlers will leave Givat Eviatar outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Bolsonaro fires official after graft claims as impeachment calls grow

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired a health official on Wednesday after he reportedly asked for a bribe in a coronavirus vaccine deal, the latest graft accusation to rock the government and spark fresh calls for the president's impeachment. With over half a million COVID-19 deaths, Brazilians are fuming over missed opportunities to buy vaccines. A Senate probe has unearthed alleged corruption, with health ministry insiders and pro-Bolsonaro lawmakers allegedly seeking to fast-track and overpay for an Indian vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

Honduran mother of migrant boy abandoned in Mexico contacts authorities

The mother of a toddler whose disappearance sparked international media attention appeared on Wednesday before authorities in Honduras to reclaim her son, who was found in Veracruz state, Mexico, alone near a truck that carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions. Wearing no shirt, the boy, thought to be aged 2, was found alone on the roadside in Veracruz state, surrounded by snack wrappers, half-empty water bottles, clothes from other migrants and black trash bags scattered on the ground.

Beijing set to celebrate centenary of China's Communist Party

China is poised on Thursday to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Communist Party, with celebrations at Tiananmen Square in Beijing capping weeks of performances and exhibitions nationwide. In the morning, President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, will deliver what state media have described as an "important" speech at the iconic Tiananmen Square in Beijing, where there has been heavy security.

Hidalgo becomes third Mexican state to allow abortion

Lawmakers in Mexico's Hidalgo state on Wednesday voted to lift the penalties for elective abortion, making Hidalgo the third state in the largely Roman Catholic country to let women choose to end their pregnancies. The initiative passed with 16 votes in favor and one abstention with 28 lawmakers present, Hidalgo's congress said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)