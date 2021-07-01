Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Criminal charges expected Thursday against Trump's company, source says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer are expected to be hit with criminal charges on Thursday by prosecutors in Manhattan, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Charges by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance are expected to focus on whether Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and other officials received perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars without reporting them properly on their tax returns, people familiar with the probe have said.

Haunted by tragedy and safety fears, Surfside residents debate leaving home

Chiara Mauriziano rolled a suitcase into Champlain Towers East in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday morning, returning home nearly a week after a condo tower a few hundred feet away collapsed, killing at least 16 and leaving scores missing. Mauriziano, like many of her neighbors in Champlain Towers East and other nearby buildings, awoke to a nightmare last Thursday. Around 1:30 am, Champlain Towers South, which sits on the same strip of beachfront as the building in which Mauriziano's family has owned a condo for two decades, partially collapsed into a smoldering mound of twisted metal and fragmented concrete.

Trump seeks spotlight at U.S.-Mexico border with attacks on Biden policies

Former President Donald Trump, in his latest effort to regain the national spotlight, traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday to accuse President Joe Biden of neglecting national security by dismantling border controls. Speaking in front of an unfinished section of border wall, Trump said his Democratic successor's decision to undo his hard-line policies had led to increased illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Attorney for 'QAnon Shaman' seeks his release ahead of Capitol riot trial

A lawyer for the man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman," who faces criminal charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, asked a federal judge on Wednesday to release his client, saying he poses no danger to the public. The man, Jacob Chansley, is in federal custody awaiting trial on six criminal charges, including violent entry.

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather," the statement said. "At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico."

Mexican search-and-rescue team on hold near Florida high-rise disaster

Seven Mexican search-and-rescue volunteers who flew to Florida to help after a residential high-rise near Miami collapsed have been barred from the disaster site because of U.S. restrictions. A number of Mexican search-and-rescue groups called 'topos' - which means 'moles' - emerged from local rescue efforts after the devastating 1985 earthquake that hit Mexico City. Since then, Mexican teams have responded to disasters around the world.

New vote totals show tighter Democratic race for New York City mayor

New vote tallies released on Wednesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral race showed Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams' lead narrowing considerably over his nearest rivals, a day after election officials threw the contest into confusion by posting, and then removing, erroneous vote totals. The latest figures put Kathryn Garcia, the city's former sanitation chief, only slightly behind Adams, with Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC analyst and civil rights lawyer, in a close third.

Support for Biden erodes among Democrats as U.S. looks past pandemic: Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. A June 11-17 national opinion poll shows Biden is still more popular than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump ever was: 55% of adults approve of Biden's performance in office and 65% like his response to the coronavirus pandemic. At this point four years ago, about 36% of adults approved of Trump's job performance.

Biden pushes climate spending as U.S. braces for wildfire disaster

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States was behind in preparing for what could be a record number of forest fires this year because of drought and high temperatures and pledged to pay federal firefighters more. Biden held a virtual meeting with governors of western states in an event designed to show the White House treating wildfires - which have grown by at least 100 incidents each year since 2015 - as no less a national emergency than hurricanes.

Bill Cosby home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its split decision after Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence following his 2018 conviction, prompting outrage from sexual assault victims and their advocates.

