US Domestic News Roundup: Detained U.S. journalist says he is okay as Myanmar case adjourned; Trump company's CFO surrenders ahead of expected unveiling of criminal tax charges and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Detained U.S. journalist says he is okay as Myanmar case adjourned

Advertisement

Detained U.S. journalist Daniel Fenster appeared to have lost weight but said he was fine on Thursday as his case on incitement charges was adjourned in a Myanmar court to July 15, his lawyer said. Fenster, 37, was detained at the main international airport in May as he was preparing to leave the country.

Trump company's CFO surrenders ahead of expected unveiling of criminal tax charges

The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant who helped run Trump's real estate empire during his presidency, entered a building housing Manhattan's criminal court.

Olympics-US soccer player Morgan confused about Games policy on children

U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan leaves for the Tokyo Olympics in a week's time but says she is still unsure whether eased coronavirus restrictions for nursing mothers will allow her to bring her 1-year-old daughter with her. Some athletes have complained that they are being forced to choose between the Games and their young children but organisers told Reuters on Wednesday "when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan".

Exclusive: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources

Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to leave Aera, its California-based oil and gas-producing joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corp, four people familiar with the talks told Reuters. Shell has divested numerous carbon intensive assets this year, selling its refinery in Washington state to Holly Frontier Corp and its stake in a Houston-area refining joint venture to Petroleos Mexicanos as it shifts new investments to renewables and power.

Nine police among 17 hurt in illegal fireworks blast in Los Angeles

A haul of confiscated fireworks exploded late on Wednesday as police in Los Angeles were trying to dispose of it safely, injuring 17 people including six civilians and damaging cars and buildings, authorities and media said. At least nine Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers and one agent of the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were among those hurt, all suffering minor injuries, the city fire department said in a statement.

Biden on his way to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

U.S President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were headed on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, site of the deadly condominium collapse, to offer condolences to families of those killed and missing as the casualty toll climbed. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has been a hallmark of his political career, will reprise the role of "consoler-in-chief" while rescue teams search for victims in the rubble of the high-rise, which partially caved in a week ago as residents slept.

Florida's DeSantis rises as possible 2024 alternative to Trump

A Republican firebrand who relishes partisan warfare, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has tried to abstain from politics in the wake of a fatal building collapse near Miami, spending much of his week meeting with rescue workers and grieving families at the disaster scene. But politics will be unavoidable on Saturday, when former President Donald Trump will stage a campaign-style rally 250 miles across the state, as part of his return to public life following his election defeat last November. Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that he defeated Democratic President Joe Biden.

Federal judge rules Florida social media law likely violates free speech

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a recently-enacted Florida law that was meant to authorize the state to penalize social media companies when they ban political candidates, with the judge saying the law likely violated free speech rights. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law, which was scheduled to go into effect Thursday.

Bill Cosby home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its split decision after Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence following his 2018 conviction, prompting outrage from sexual assault victims and their advocates.

Voting rights and Breyer's future in spotlight at U.S. Supreme Court

As it races to complete its current term, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday is poised to rule on the legality of two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona while observers await word on whether the oldest of the nine justices, Stephen Breyer, will announce plans to retire or remain on the bench. The court is scheduled to issue rulings at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), with two cases from its nine-month term remaining to be decided. The second one focuses on California's requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)