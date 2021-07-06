Facing rift in Punjab, Congress leadership also tackling factionalism in Haryana Facing rift in Punjab, Congress leadership also tackling factionalism in Haryana

Left Menu

As it seeks to find a solution to the problems in its Punjab unit, the Congress leadership is also facing apparent factionalism in Haryana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:52 IST
By Archana Prasad As it seeks to find a solution to the problems in its Punjab unit, the Congress leadership is also facing apparent factionalism in Haryana.

Sources said that loyalists of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have met AICC leaders to press for a bigger role for him in party appointments being planned for the state. They said MLAs loyal to him have met party general secretary KC Venugopal in groups of five. Some MLAs met Venugopal on Tuesday and so far 20 MLAs have met him.

The sources said there have also been suggestions by Hooda's loyalists that he should be made state Congress chief by replacing Kumari Selja. The sources said that organisational changes will happen after discussions are completed.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh met party chief Sonia Gandhi as part of efforts to resolve problems in the state unit. Punjab is due for elections early next year. (ANI)

