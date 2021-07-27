Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:49 IST
New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.
DES19 UP-OXYGEN-MLA Hundreds died due to oxygen shortage during second Covid wave: BJP MLA Hardoi (UP): A BJP MLA here claimed that ''hundreds of people died'' due to lack of oxygen during the second Covid wave, days after his party’s Union government told Parliament that states did not report such deaths.

DES16 UP-MAN-SUICIDE RSS leader's son ends life after police beat up his mother, ransack house in UP Baghpat (UP): A 22-year-old man ended his life by hanging after his mother was allegedly roughed up and their house ransacked by police, following a brawl at a Covid vaccination camp in Ranchhad village here.

DES14 UP-SP-FIR-LD TWITTER Case filed over fake Twitter account of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it has filed a complaint against unidentified people for allegedly creating a fake Twitter account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and spreading ''hatred''. DES15 UP-AAP-SANJAY SINGH BJP betrayed backward classes in Uttar Pradesh: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Ballia (UP): Aam Aadmi Party MP and its in-charge in Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh has accused the BJP of betraying the backward classes in the state and claimed that there is a lot of anger among the community because of the ''atrocities'' of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

DES10 RJ-CABINET-RESHUFFLE Rajasthan: Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Ajay Maken to meet Congress MLAs Jaipur: Ahead of the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken will hold meetings with party MLAs during his two-day visit to Jaipur.

DES6 HP-KINNAUR-STRANDED Over 60 tourists stranded in HP's Kinnaur after landslides block roads Shimla: About 60 to 80 tourists have been stranded in two villages of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district after multiple landslides on July 25 blocked roads, a senior official said on Tuesday.

DES13 PB-CM-GERMAN AMBASSADOR German envoy calls on Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Chandigarh: German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here and the two discussed strategies to explore new trade and investment opportunities in the state, according to a government statement issued here on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

